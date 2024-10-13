Citigroup (C) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.74 on Friday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.