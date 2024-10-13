Geoffrey Richard Carter Buys 142 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £200.22 ($262.03).
Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 132 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £198 ($259.13).
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 96 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($196.00).
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.82.
Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
