Charles Park Acquires 15,000 Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Park purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £48,150 ($63,015.31).

North American Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NAIT stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 7.40. North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 254 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 323.50 ($4.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 298.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,614.29 and a beta of 0.66.

North American Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17,142.86%.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

