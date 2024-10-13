Peter Harrison Acquires 72 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Harrison purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £254.88 ($333.57).

Peter Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Peter Harrison purchased 72 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £243.36 ($318.49).

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 354.40 ($4.64) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 346.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 365.48. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 327 ($4.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 447.60 ($5.86). The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71. The company has a market cap of £5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,476.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,166.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

