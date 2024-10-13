Devyani Vaishampayan Acquires 85,000 Shares of Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) insider Devyani Vaishampayan acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,674.52).
Norman Broadbent Trading Up 7.0 %
NBB stock opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.04. Norman Broadbent plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.95 ($0.14).
About Norman Broadbent
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Norman Broadbent
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Norman Broadbent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norman Broadbent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.