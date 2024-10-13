Jack Pailing Acquires 29,831 Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600.29 ($23,034.01).

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jack Pailing sold 230,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total value of £119,600 ($156,524.02).

Naked Wines Trading Up 1.2 %

Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 59.70 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.37. Naked Wines plc has a 12 month low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02). The company has a market capitalization of £44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

