Grahame Cook Acquires 48,864 Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Grahame Cook purchased 48,864 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £100,171.20 ($131,096.98).

Shares of AMS opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a market capitalization of £437.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,080.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.40. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 171.60 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.83 ($3.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

