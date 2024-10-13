OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.