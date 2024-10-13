Kenton Jarvis Purchases 30 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £147.30 ($192.78).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 31 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £150.97 ($197.58).

On Monday, August 12th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 34 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.90).

easyJet Trading Down 0.2 %

easyJet stock opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,011.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 350 ($4.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 591.07 ($7.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 475.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 487.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.77) to GBX 640 ($8.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

