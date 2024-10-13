Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lowered to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Repsol to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REPYY
Repsol Price Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Repsol
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.