Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lowered to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Repsol to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

