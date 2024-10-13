Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Raised to “Hold” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SMNEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Energy to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

About Siemens Energy

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $39.33.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

