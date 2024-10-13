Covestro (OTC:COVTY) Raised to Hold at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Covestro (OTC:COVTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Covestro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Covestro

Covestro Stock Up 0.3 %

About Covestro

Shares of OTC COVTY opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Covestro has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $32.60.

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.