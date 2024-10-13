IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.12.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at IAMGOLD
In other news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
