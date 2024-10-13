Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

