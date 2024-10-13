Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Anglo American Trading Down 0.5 %
Anglo American Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
