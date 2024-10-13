National Bank Financial Upgrades Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) to “Strong-Buy”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CXB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised Calibre Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.85 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.12.

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.11.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 EPS for the current year.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

