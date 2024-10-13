Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.47.

Shares of WTW opened at $290.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.60. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $203.36 and a 1-year high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

