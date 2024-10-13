Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded Arcadis to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Arcadis Stock Performance

Arcadis Company Profile

Shares of ARCAY opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. Arcadis has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02.

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Featured Stories

