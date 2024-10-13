Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

