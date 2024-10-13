A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

