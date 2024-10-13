A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 2.2 %
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.
Featured Stories
