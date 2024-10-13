Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded to Hold at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Covestro to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

