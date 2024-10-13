Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Hold

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.
