Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Hold

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:PMZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

