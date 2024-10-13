Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

IMBBY opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

