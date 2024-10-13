Wolfe Research Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Strong Sell

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

