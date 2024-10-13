National Bank Financial Weighs in on Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$43.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

