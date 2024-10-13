National Bank Financial Weighs in on Filo Mining Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Filo Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial lowered shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.07.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

