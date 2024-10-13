FY2024 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Decreased by Zacks Research

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.00. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 522,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

