Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amerigo Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerigo Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.77 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 6.95%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.