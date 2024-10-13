Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on AFC Gamma, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AFC Gamma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AFC Gamma’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFCG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point upgraded AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of AFCG opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.05. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 141.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

