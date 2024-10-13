Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.67 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $34.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,654,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 844,785 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 995.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,116,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,900 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,216,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

