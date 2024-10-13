Capital One Financial Comments on Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXE)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

