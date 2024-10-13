Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.99.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

ENPH opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.