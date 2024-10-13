Brokers Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $338,142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after acquiring an additional 762,958 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,502,000 after acquiring an additional 761,347 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $39,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

