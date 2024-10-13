Capital One Financial Comments on SM Energy’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SM. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,733.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in SM Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after buying an additional 124,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

