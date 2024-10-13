Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

