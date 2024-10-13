Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Lowered by Analyst

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $63.86 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.