Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.1 %

CP stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.