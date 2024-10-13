Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:NR opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $623.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 179.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

