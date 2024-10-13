Analysts Offer Predictions for Lazard, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lazard in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -150.57 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 943.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,227,000 after buying an additional 1,775,664 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,650,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,768,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Lazard by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at $86,403,427.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares in the company, valued at $86,403,427.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,640,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,082,569.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,497 shares of company stock worth $18,020,696 in the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.43%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

