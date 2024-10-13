Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Co. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Motion Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIMO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

