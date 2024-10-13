Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,290,561.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

