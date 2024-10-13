Lifezone Metals Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lifezone Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Lifezone Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lifezone Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lifezone Metals had a negative net margin of 24,521.17% and a negative return on equity of 294.91%.

Shares of LZM opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lifezone Metals has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

