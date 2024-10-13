Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Issued By Desjardins

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of C$12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.27 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.18.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$41.82 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$23.69 and a twelve month high of C$42.03. The stock has a market cap of C$74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.77. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

In other news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$81,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253 shares in the company, valued at C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$81,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253 shares in the company, valued at C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,596. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

