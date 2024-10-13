Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 28,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.