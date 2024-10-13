Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.90. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$15.76 and a 52 week high of C$26.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -52.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

