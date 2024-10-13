B. Riley Comments on Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPMC)

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sound Point Meridian Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sound Point Meridian Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPMC opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,860,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sound Point Meridian Capital news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum acquired 7,326 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $145,787.40. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

