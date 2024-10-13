Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Increased by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at C$83.57 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$52.15 and a 1-year high of C$87.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

