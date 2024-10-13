Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

