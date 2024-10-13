Analysts Offer Predictions for Propel Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Propel in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Propel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Get Propel alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Propel Price Performance

PRL stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Propel has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million.

Propel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Propel’s payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

Propel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.