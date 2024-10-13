Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Raised by Analyst

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWO. Barclays set a C$43.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.25.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$46.61 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$37.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.46. The stock has a market cap of C$43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.20.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.83 billion.

Insider Activity

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. In other news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

