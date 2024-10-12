Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $635,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.7% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

